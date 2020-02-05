AAP or BJP, Who Will Delhi’s Auto Drivers Pick Up this Election?

“Why should we not vote for Arvind Kejriwal?” asks 28-year-old auto driver Adil while listing out free education, water, electricity and bus rides as measures that he feels have benefited each and every citizen of Delhi. Adil one among a total of around one lakh auto drivers in the city.

But the going hasn’t been easy for Adil and his comrades in the capital. Among other problems, he says increased fines under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act (2019) and subsequent trips to multiple government offices has really become a thorn in the life of auto drivers.

While most auto drivers remain unhappy over the lack of parking space and allege harassment by the traffic police, Jai Kishan Gupta, who’s been driving autos for a decade, says the grasp of Ola and Uber have robbed them of their livelihood.