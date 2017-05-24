Hashimpura Massacre: 30 Years Later, Justice Still Eludes Victims
All 16 accused were acquitted by court due to lack of evidence.
(This story was first published on 24 May 2017. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on 22 May 2022 to mark the day the Hashimpura massacre shook Uttar Pradesh.)
On 22 May 1987, personnel from Provisional Armed Constabulary (PAC) killed 42 people in Hashimpura area. The court verdict came on the genocide 28 years later in 2015. All 16 accused were acquitted by court due to lack of evidence.
No one was pronounced guilty for the case. 30 years after the genocide, when The Quint visited Hashimpura and talked to the survivors of the massacre, we found that they are still waiting for justice.
Producer: Anubhav Mishra
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
