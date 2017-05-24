Hashimpura Massacre: 30 Years Later, Justice Still Eludes Victims

On 22 May 1987, personnel from Provisional Armed Constabulary (PAC) killed 42 people in Hashimpura area. The court verdict came on the genocide 28 years later in 2015. All 16 accused were acquitted by court due to lack of evidence.

No one was pronounced guilty for the case. 30 years after the genocide, when The Quint visited Hashimpura and talked to the survivors of the massacre, we found that they are still waiting for justice.