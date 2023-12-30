Join Us On:
2023 Recap: Quakes to Elections, Love to Lunar Landings, A Year Like No Other

In the extraordinary tapestry of 2023, joy and sorrow intertwined, defining a historical year.

Divya Uppal
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

The Israel-Hamas conflict, Parliament Intrusion, and Seema-Sachin's love tale painted emotional peaks, while India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing added a cosmic touch. 

The mysterious Titanic submarine disappearance, AI platform buzz, Manipur's unrest, and Twitter's transformation to X marked the diverse chapters of 2023.

Our year ender poem unravels the highs and lows of 2023.

In 2023's grand display,

events happy and tragic held sway.

In Turkey and Syria, quakes shook the ground, 

sorrow, tragedy, and tears all around!

India's population surpassed China's might,

becoming the world's most populous country, overnight.

Imran Khan's arrest, Nawaz Sharif's return,

Pakistan's politics was packed with twists and turns.

Sudan dreamt of democracy's cheer

But, a civil war turned hope to tears

New Indian parliament building, a grand affair,

a new chapter, in the political air.

AI's buzz, ChatGPT, Bard’s spark

debates on progress or a future dark?

Titanic submarine imploding, a mystery profound,

Lost in the ocean, nowhere to be found.

Seema & Sachin, a love story unique

crossing borders for love, made headlines peak.

Twitter now dons the ‘X’ attire,

A metamorphosis, the blue bird retired.

Delhi flooded, rain pouring down,

a record-breaking deluge in the heart of town.

Balasore's crash, a tragic day,

Coromandel Express’ story echoes in the fray.

India-Canada ties strain, accusations sharp,

diplomatic tussle, relations in the dark.

Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar feat,

a touchdown on the moon, a mission complete

G20 in Delhi, India takes the lead,

diplomacy & deliberations, a global feed.

Israel-Hamas' deadliest war, 

lives lost, homes lay bare.

Gaza's peace pleas ignored,

is justice really fair?

A rollercoaster that was Uttarkashi tunnel rescue,

now, answers for the disaster are long overdue.

A wrestling match between justice & power

hopes crushed, like a wilted flower.

Manipur's violence, a tragic unrest,

clashes persist, a state in distress.

Within the halls of Parliament, an intrusion unfolds,

telling tales of unemployment, stories yet untold.

Climate change's a reality, the Earth feels the burn,

2023, the hottest year on record, should be our biggest concern. 

Topics:  Parliament   Earthquake   lunar mission 

