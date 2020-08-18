Music Was Above Religion for Pandit Jasraj ji: Ustad Shujaat Khan

When you create a religious divide and unhappiness, no one stays happy. It's not that one side will be happy, everyone becomes unhappy. Any artiste will be unhappy with this because you can only create beautiful music, think of beautiful music when your mind is happy and at ease. If there is tension around you and unhappiness around you and mistrust around you then music starts drying up. Everyone is sad about that, and I know he was also sad all the time. So, yeah, he was unhappy. He used to tell me very clearly, "I am from a generation wherein I can just pack and go off. You and your children are going to go through this. Think about it. What kind of country, what kind of life, what kind of planet you are making for your children?

He has gone with me to the mazhar of my grandfather in Kolkata. You know, because I was in Hyderabad and he took me to the samadhi of his father. And so, when he was in Kolkata once he said, ‘Take me to your grandfather's samadhi.’ And I said sure. Something that had Islamic inclinations or thought has never bothered him. It never bothered him.If he was singing a composition which had words like Allah or Ishwar or Khuda, it never bothered him. If you believe that your life is ruled by a religion and ruled by fanaticism, then at the end of the day it is you who is unhappy and is bitter from inside. But as a musician you have to be above this and one of the people like many others I met, he was above this. Religion doesn't mean anything. It's a very personal relationship between him and his God and this is how it should be.