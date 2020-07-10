National Awardee Nitin Chandra On Why No One Has Backed His Film

In 2016, Mithila Makhaan became India's first film in the Maithili language to win the prestigious National Award. The movie was conceived during the tragic Kosi floods of 2008, when filmmaker Nitin Neera Chandra was working with NGOs in the flood-affected areas of Nepal and Bihar borders. It’s 2020 and the filmmaker has still not found a single investor or platform that would showcase his project.

The Quint spoke to the Indie filmmaker, who opened up about the struggles he had to go through even after the film won the award.