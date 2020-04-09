Lockdown LIVE: Maniesh Paul On Things He Wants to Do Post Lockdown
On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be isolating at home for some days to come.
Comedian, host and actor Maniesh Paul says he has been very busy with work and travel recently, so this lockdown has been good for him and his family. Maniesh is making full use of it by spending some quality time with the kids, and is also trying his hands at cooking. In a conversation with The Quint, Maniesh revealed that earlier he only knew how to make eggs and boil water, but now he is making stuffed ‘parathas’ for his wife and also trying new egg recipes.
When asked about what is that one thing he will do once the lockdown is over, Maniesh said that he and his family would first visit the temple to thank God for their well-being and then surely go to their favourite restaurant to have a meal because he is craving Italian food.
Maniesh also answered some fan questions and when someone asked him how his hair is always so straight, he revealed the secret - tons of hair gel and hair straightening. He even sang a song for his fans and also had a message for all the Coronavirus warriors out there.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
