Divyanka Tripathi Shows Us Her Favourite Corner in Her New Home
The Quint has been doing ‘Lockdown LIVE’ with celebrities to find out what they have been up to during this phase. We spoke to popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who recently shifted into her new house. The actor showed us her favourite corner in the house and told us why she likes it so much. Joining the conversation on and off was her husband Vivek Dahiya who told us that they are always running an hour or two behind others in their daily routine because they are binge watching shows and films till 5 in the morning, so the day starts a little late for them.
Divyanka like many other celebs has also been trying her hand at cooking, she also reveals in the chat that her husband is really good at making smoothies. And yes, she shared some of her kitchen disasters with us too.
The actor also answered all her fan questions and told us what she has been craving for during the lockdown and what destination she and Vivek plan to travel to as soon as the lockdown is over.
Divyanka’s father is a chemist, so she also spoke about how worried she is all the time for his safety during this time as he continues to work. Watch our LIVE chat with Divyanka Tripathi here.
