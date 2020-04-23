Divyanka Tripathi Shows Us Her Favourite Corner in Her New Home

Divyanka like many other celebs has also been trying her hand at cooking, she also reveals in the chat that her husband is really good at making smoothies. And yes, she shared some of her kitchen disasters with us too.

The actor also answered all her fan questions and told us what she has been craving for during the lockdown and what destination she and Vivek plan to travel to as soon as the lockdown is over.

Divyanka’s father is a chemist, so she also spoke about how worried she is all the time for his safety during this time as he continues to work. Watch our LIVE chat with Divyanka Tripathi here.