'I Will Not Give Up Hope': Mother of Kerala Nurse Sentenced to Death in Yemen

After years of hoping against hope to save her daughter, Prema Kumari is hopeful that Mahdi's family would negotiate the blood money of Rs 70 lakh once she gets to Yemen. She is travelling to the country with the help of an organisation called 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council', which is a group of NRIs and activists who have come together to help ensure her release.

"This is the first time I am going there, I don't know anyone there. And she is in jail. Things will happen only if the government intervenes. Now that I am going after the court's ruling, I would need the help of the government, of the embassy. If I don't get help, nothing will happen. I have complete belief that the government and the embassy would help," she tells The Quint.

India does not have diplomatic ties in Yemen, making it near-impossible for Indians to travel to Yemen. Prema Kumari will have to fly to Aden and then travel to Sana'a – a region controlled by Houthi rebels – by road.

"I don't know what their response [Mahdi's family] will be, depending on that I will have to do things. I have 100 percent belief that things won't go against our favour, it will happen, I have hope. Till date, we have not said anything to anyone by hiding the truth. So, I have hope that it won't happen to us," she adds.