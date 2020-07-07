‘Born Amid Curfew’: Impact of Conflict on Kashmiri Minds & Art

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Being born at a time when guns and encounters are a common sight has a devastating impact on a child’s mind. Frequent images of broken bodies, blinded men and dead bodies is ought to mess up a childhood.

The Valley is full of people who use art as a tool to resist. Kashmir history is blotted with oppression and violation that dates back to 1589 AD when Kashmir lost its sovereignty to Mughals. Since then, the people of Kashmir have been subjected to all sorts of atrocities at the hands of different rulers.

Such is the effect of the conflict that most of the artists paint painful renditions of the war whenever they paint or writers invent verses reeking of pain and loss.