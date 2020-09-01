How Much Is Too Much? Swara on Violent Content in OTT Platforms

The new web series Flesh, starring Swara Bhaskar and Akshay Oberoi in the lead, is currently streaming on OTT platform Eros Now. There has been a lot of chatter about the graphic content in the show, which is based on human trafficking. While some have criticised the violent and sexually explicit content, some have appreciated how the makers have show the real, dark world of human trafficking.

The Quint caught up with Swara Bhasker and Akshay Oberoi and asked them how much is too much. This is what they had to say.