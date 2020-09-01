How Much Is Too Much? Swara on Violent Content in OTT Platforms
Swara Bhasker and Akshay Oberoi talk about violent and explicit content making way to OTT platforms.
The new web series Flesh, starring Swara Bhaskar and Akshay Oberoi in the lead, is currently streaming on OTT platform Eros Now. There has been a lot of chatter about the graphic content in the show, which is based on human trafficking. While some have criticised the violent and sexually explicit content, some have appreciated how the makers have show the real, dark world of human trafficking.
The Quint caught up with Swara Bhasker and Akshay Oberoi and asked them how much is too much. This is what they had to say.
"We have to be somewhat responsible. As makers there has to be a limit in which one operates. If we show content just to add the shock value people will start censoring us. So we need to be responsible. With that said, the stories need to be told realistically".Akshay Oberoi, Actor
Swara Bhaskar speaks about her character in Flesh, wherein she plays ACP Radha Nautiyal.
"As an actor I play the character according to what the writer writes and the director's vision. And I have to find motivations and justifications for the characters' emotionality within the script. I don't have to agree with it".Swara Bhasker, Actor
