Here’s How ‘To All the Boys 2’ Star Lana Spent Her Day in Mumbai
When you are visiting Mumbai, there are a few things you must do, so when Netflix star Lana Condor from To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You fame came down to the city she decided to take a tour of Mumbai and also turned vlogger for a day. She went around town eating, shopping and making friends with the ever-growing Netflix family.
From meeting the cast of the Netflix Maska, Nikita Dutta and Prit Kamani, for a cup of chai and brun maska to gorging on some yummy tandoori lunch at The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar and shopping with Masaba, Lana had a ball in Mumbai. Lana shares her experience of her first ever trip to Mumbai with her fans.
After the success of To All The Boys I Have Loved Before (2018) Lara Jean and Peter are back and this time they take their relationship from pretend to officially official. Peter is head over heels in love with Lara and just when we thought nothing can go wrong in their perfect world, John Ambrose McClaren makes an entry. John Ambrose is Lara’s childhood friend and also a crush whom she had written a love letter too. He is back and now we need to wait and watch how it will effect Lara and Peter’s relationship.
