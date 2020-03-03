Here’s How ‘To All the Boys 2’ Star Lana Spent Her Day in Mumbai

When you are visiting Mumbai, there are a few things you must do, so when Netflix star Lana Condor from To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You fame came down to the city she decided to take a tour of Mumbai and also turned vlogger for a day. She went around town eating, shopping and making friends with the ever-growing Netflix family.

From meeting the cast of the Netflix Maska, Nikita Dutta and Prit Kamani, for a cup of chai and brun maska to gorging on some yummy tandoori lunch at The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar and shopping with Masaba, Lana had a ball in Mumbai. Lana shares her experience of her first ever trip to Mumbai with her fans.