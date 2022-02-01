FM's Announcements on Crypto Tax, Digital Rupee Explained

According to Sanghvi, there were three announcements of note.

1. Any income from the transfer of a virtual digital asset (cryptocurrencies, NFTs) will be taxed at a flat rate of 30 percent.

2. A 1-percent tax deducted at source (TDS) will be applied while buying/selling digital assets above a certain threshold, in order to keep track of transactions.

3. The 'Digital Rupee' will be rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India in the financial year 2022-23. The central bank digital currency (CBDC) will use blockchain technology.