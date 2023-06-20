'Worst Form of Inhumanity,' Says Father of 7-Year-Old Boy Burnt Alive in Manipur

"'He Pa! He Pa!' (Father!), but I did not hear him call me a third time. My wife, who is a Meitei, cried out in Meitei dialect, 'Dada angang yadare' ('Hubby, our child is gone')," said an inconsolable Joshua Hangsing, breaking down as he tried to narrate his ordeal.

On 4 June, a seven-year-old boy named Tonsing Hangsing, son to a Kuki father and a Meitei mother, who was injured by a bullet, was burnt alive in Imphal, Manipur.

The deceased were identified as Tonsing (7), his mother Meena Hangsing (45), who was a Meitei Christian married to a Kuki (Joshua Hangsing), and their relative Lydia Lourembam (37), also a Meitei Christian.