What’s An Ideal Home in a Pandemic? TN’s Old Architecture Has Tips

Growing up, my mother would always ask me to wash my feet, hands and face every time I entered home after having stepped outside. I was expected to change my clothes, wash them immediately and only then be allowed to sit on the sofa. “You never know the germs you will drag in from outdoors,” she always warned.



But what we once reluctantly followed to escape the wrath of parents and grandparents is now the need of the hour as coronavirus continues to pose grave threats to our health.



“Back in the day, this was our everyday practice. We ate neem leaves and nilavembu concoction for boosting our immunity. I don’t even wear slippers but I have never been sick in my life,” said Subramanian, a Mylapore temple priest.

To explore how rigorous hygiene practices were followed in the yesteryears, The Quint hit the streets of Chennai with Taher Zoyab and Ashmitha Athreya of Madras Inherited, discovering elements of heritage architecture that serve as a clairvoyant reminder of times to come. Here’s proof that old is gold.