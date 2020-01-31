Beatboxing, Through the Nose: Meet Chennai’s ‘Human Music Man’

Beatboxing started off as a form of traditional African music, in which performers use their bodies as percussion instruments. It involves clapping, stomping, and producing sounds with their mouths. Soon, Paul McCartney, Pink Floyd and even Michael Jackson incorporated beatboxing in their music.

While the music form became a popular trend in the 1980s, a man in Chennai called Chandrashekhar started off even earlier — in 1975.

From Athoor in Madurai, meet Chandrashekhar, who’s popularly known as the ‘Human Music Man Chan’ — a play on his abbreviated name ‘Chan’ and his ability to be a human musical instrument.

But unlike regular beatboxers, Chandrashekhar makes music with his nose.