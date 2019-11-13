‘Jab Main Chhota Bachcha Tha’: Cabbies Reminisce on Children’s Day

Aren’t you done adulting? Earn money, pay taxes, shoulder responsibilities... the list is endless. Perhaps, Children’s Day is just the right time to put one’s life in reverse gear and wind back to one’s childhood. And that’s exactly what we made some cabbies do – revisit their childhood.

In a candid chat with RJ Stutee, cabbies opened up on their formative years, and their favourite memories. While some cabbies had fun anecdotes to share, some others spoke of a not-so-happy childhood. Victims of circumstances, some were forced to lose their innocence early in life.