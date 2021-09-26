Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Today, 6-7 Ministers Expected To Be Inducted
Sources said that approximately six or seven new ministers are expected to be inducted into the expanded cabinet.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will expand his Cabinet on Sunday, 26 September evening, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.
Among names doing the rounds are Sangeeta Bind, Jitin Prasad, Chhatra Pal Gangwar, Palturam, Dinesh Khatik, Sanjay Gaur and Dharamveer Prajapati.
According to India Today, preparations are underway and the oath-taking is likely to be held at 5:30 pm in Lucknow's Raj Bhavan.
Uttar Pradesh can have a maximum of 60 ministers. At present there are 23 Cabinet ministers, nine with independent charge and 21 ministers of state. Seven spaces are vacant.
The expansion of the Cabinet comes ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for 2022.
(With inputs from India Today.)
