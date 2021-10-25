UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Says Free Medical Treatment Up to Rs 10 L if Cong Wins
Congress' announcement comes a day after UP deputy CM mocked the Congress leader, calling her “Twitter Vadra”.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, 25 October, announced that if the Congress party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, all medical treatment in government hospitals up to Rs 10 lakh would be free.
Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, “Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of Uttar Pradesh’s health infrastructure during the second COVID wave and now during the fever spread in the state".
She added, “For inexpensive and good treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if the government is formed, any disease, its treatment (government) will be free up to 10 lakh.”
This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to UP, where he is scheduled to inaugurate nine medical colleges.
On Monday morning, PM Modi was escorted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel while taking a look at the exhibition at the venue in Siddharthnagar.
‘Twitter Vadra’: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Gandhi’s announcement also comes a day after UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya mocked the Congress leader, calling her “Twitter Vadra” and asserted that for the Congress to win even seven seats will be a big achievement.
He was quoted as saying, “I think you (media) are seeing her more in the role of an Opposition. I call Priyanka Gandhi Vadraji as Twitter Vadra. I don’t think that barring those interested in getting their photographs clicked, there is anyone in the Congress”, PTI reported.
He further added:
“Yes, they have an expertise in getting their photographs clicked, be it Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi or any other leader of the Congress. In the race of getting their photos clicked they are ahead of the SP and the BSP. But, these three parties have failed to make any place in public’s heart."
Claiming that the Congress does not exist in UP, Maurya stated, "In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, they got two MPs from UP and in 2019 Lok Sabha election, it was further reduced to one MP. Similarly, in the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the Congress got seven seats and in the 2022 polls, if it manages to repeat the figure of seven, then it will be a big achievement,” he told news agency PTI in an interview.
Maurya felt the same for the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, saying, “Almost the same is the condition of the SP and the BSP, whose tenure people have not forgotten, and will never forget as corruption, crime, encouragement to mafia, casteism and appeasement dominated."
(With inputs from PTI.)
