PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone for Noida International Airport on 25 November
This will be UP's fifth international airport and is expected to be completed by 2024.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Jewar to review preparations on Tuesday, 23 November, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar.
The Centre said on Tuesday morning that the new airport is part of the PM's "vision for a future-ready aviation sector", NDTV reported.
This will be PM Modi's first public event since he announced the decision to repeal the Centre's three farm laws against which farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and west UP, had been protesting for over a year.
The first phase costs will be over Rs 10,050 crore. The airport will be spread over 1,300 hectares and serve around 1.2 crore passengers. This will be UP's fifth international airport and is expected to be completed by 2024. It will also be the second international airport in Delhi-NCR.
The Centre said that the airport, which will be about 72 km from the IGI airport and about 40 km from Noida, will be the "logistics gateway of northern India" and will "establish UP on the global logistics map".
Further, the airport will have a dedicated cargo terminal with a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonnes, which will be further expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes. It will also be India's first "net zero emissions" airport.
The Centre has announced that "through facilitating seamless movement of industrial products, the airport will play a crucial role in helping the region attract huge investments and boost rapid industrial growth", NDTV reported.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
