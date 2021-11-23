PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone for Noida International Airport on 25 November

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Jewar to review preparations on Tuesday, 23 November, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The Centre said on Tuesday morning that the new airport is part of the PM's "vision for a future-ready aviation sector", NDTV reported.

This will be PM Modi's first public event since he announced the decision to repeal the Centre's three farm laws against which farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and west UP, had been protesting for over a year.