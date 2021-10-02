UP Polls: After Yogi's 'Abba Jaan', Tejaswi Surya Makes 'Bhai Jaan' Jibe at SP

Adityanath on 12 September had said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics... Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Only those who used to say ‘Abba Jaan’ were digesting the ration.”

Notably, Surya's remark was also made in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, at the state executive committee meeting of BJYM UP, ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections to be held in 2022.