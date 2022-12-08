Wait, Uncertainty, Separation: How US Green Card Backlogs Affect Desi Families

(This is the second part of the article on US green card backlogs and the EAGLE Act. Read the first part of the article here.)

Considered the top tech talent in the world, the engineers and scientists on H1-B visas design products which decide crucial aspects of how the world lives and works, but their own life remains uncertain despite approved green card applications, because of archaic immigration policies.

The green card backlog impacts desi families in a multitude of ways. Considered one of the most unnecessary hurdles is the need to renew their H1-B visas and H-4 visas of their dependent spouse and minor children, every three years, which involves application paperwork and mandatory fingerprinting. Renewed visa stamps at an American embassy are required to re-enter USA in case of foreign travel.