An Immigration Lawyer Details How a New Bill in US Congress Will Benefit Indians

Why is the Biden administration prioritising these reforms to benefit India, and how can Indian authorities leverage this?

The US immigration system has been in urgent need of appropriate reformation. This legislation is a crucial step in dealing with the problem. Through the restoration and the availability of the lost immigrant visas due to the worldwide lockdown owing to COVID-19 or bureaucratic delay and upgrading the green card processing, the Biden administration is investing in the future of their families and the US businesses.

By reducing the backlogs, they are enabling immigrants to fully devote themselves to their communities and the national economy of the United States while also allowing the companies to attract and preserve high-skilled workers from India, which will prove beneficial for the competitive advantage of the country and elevate their position as the torchbearer of global innovation.

As for Indian authorities, they can leverage this bill by strengthening their international relations with the United States of America, especially after the glaring difference in opinion regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and in lieu of the highly skilled employees, they can put forward their demands for valuable resources beneficial for their national interest.