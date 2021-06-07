The EAGLE Act Explained: How Does It Help Indians?

A legislation to remove the per-country cap on green cards was introduced in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, 1 June. This Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment Act of 2021 plans to do away with the 7% cap per country on employment-based visas and subsequent application for a permanent residency.



Representative Zoe Lofgren, chair of the House subcommittee on immigration and citizenship along with Representative John Curtis introduced the Bill, arguing that the current method of allocating visas based on country of the applicant does injustice to both American employers and deserving candidates by reducing their skill to the country they belong to.