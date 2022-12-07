EAGLE Act 2022: Will US Congress Finally Address the Unfair Green Card Backlog?

(This is the first part of the two-part article on the US Green Card backlog and the EAGLE Act.)

Amid tech layoffs in the United States (US) and the renewed focus on H1-B visa holders, who have 60 days to find a job or leave the country, US lawmakers are poised to vote on HR 3648, or the EAGLE Act, to phase out per country limits on employment-based green cards, a measure expected to benefit skilled Indian workers.

The Bill, if passed, will also bring several changes to the H1-B visa programme and lift annual caps on family-based green cards.