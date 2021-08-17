Afghanistan Crisis: MHA Launches New e-Visa to Fast-Track India Entry Requests

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday, 17 August, introduced a new category of electronic visa, called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa," to speed up the applications requesting entry into India from Afghanistan.

"MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," the spokesperson for the MHA said in a tweet.