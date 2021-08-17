Afghanistan Crisis: MHA Launches New e-Visa to Fast-Track India Entry Requests
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday, 17 August, introduced a new category of electronic visa, called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa," to speed up the applications requesting entry into India from Afghanistan.
"MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," the spokesperson for the MHA said in a tweet.
The announcement comes two days after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after President Ghani fled the presidential palace, pushing the country into deep humanitarian crisis.
'Monitoring Situation in Kabul': Foreign Minister Jaishankar Promises Help to Stranded Indians
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 17 August, said that he was monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. He indicated that he understands the anxiety of those seeking a return to India.
"Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard," he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.
Alluding to the uncertain situation in Kabul, Jaishankar noted that it was necessary that the Government of India was provided accurate information about the Indians there, and shared the contacts for the Ministry of External Affairs Special Afghanistan Cell for this purpose.
"We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention," he stated in another tweet, reiterating a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, 16 August.
A statement released by the foreign ministry on Monday evening had announced that the Government of India will take all measures to ensure the safety of the Indian nationals as well as the country's interests in Afghanistan.
Acknowledging that the security situation in Kabul has 'deteriorated significantly in the last few days', the MEA said it was awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the repatriation process.
