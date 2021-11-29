'Shergill Vs Mayorkas Doesn't Help Us': Indian American Women With H-4 Visas

The Shergill v. Mayorkas settlement has brought to the fore, once again, job losses suffered by H-4 visa holders due to the bureaucratic functioning of United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

H4 visa holders are spouses, majority being highly educated Indian women, of H-1B work visa (a category which allows highly skilled foreign workers to find employment in US) holders. H-4 spouses who have approved green card (permanent residency) petitions, need permits (EAD - Employment Authorisation Document) to be able to seek employment in US.