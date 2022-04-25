FM Sitharaman Asks Indian Diaspora in US To Become 'Partners in India's Growth'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, 24 April, called on the Indian diaspora in the United States (US) to become partners in the growth of India, which is set to attain 100 years of independence in the next 25 years.

Sitharaman's address to the diaspora came during her official visit to the US for the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Group (IMF-WBG) Spring Meetings 2022.