FM Sitharaman Asks Indian Diaspora in US To Become 'Partners in India's Growth'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, 24 April, called on the Indian diaspora in the United States (US) to become partners in the growth of India, which is set to attain 100 years of independence in the next 25 years.
Sitharaman's address to the diaspora came during her official visit to the US for the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Group (IMF-WBG) Spring Meetings 2022.
Speaking to the diaspora at the Silicon Valley, San Fransisco Bay Area, Sitharaman highlighted the contributions made by the Indian diaspora in the region.
"FM Smt @nsitharaman highlighted the stellar contribution of Indian diaspora in US, esp. their role in innovation & research. FM also spoke about structural reforms undertaken by GoI & exhorted the community to become partners in the growth of India during the Amrit Kaal (sic)," said the Union Ministry of Finance in a tweet.
Sitharaman was accompanied by India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the event.
Sandhu also took to Twitter, to say that the Indian diaspora "had charted success stories including in entrepreneurship, hospitality, IT, farming, automobiles, politics etc."
During the event, Sandhu said, he spoke about the critical role played by the Indian community in fostering India-US ties.
