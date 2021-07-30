'Need Transparency in Immigration Laws': Indian Students on Biden Administration

For non-immigrant students, the prospects of working in the US are diminished if a fixed-term visa is put in place, say students.

"Whenever an international student like me or for that matter any international student from any other country applies to US universities, they probably look out for job opportunities to add to their resume here. And this rule was saying that the duration of your stay would be fixed to only your course," said Siddharth Tripathi, a graduate student at Texas A&M University.

Another student, Sai Tharun Badabagni said the visa process in itself is a complex and painstaking task, that requires students to go back to their home country every four years to get their visa status reapproved. A further limit would only make it worse for them.

The press release from the Department of Homeland Security further mentions a four-year limit would add to the costs of foreign students and scholars and even result in lost job opportunities.

But students are confident in the Biden administration's efforts to revisit immigration policies.

"The Trump administration was a bit fickle on this aspect," said Tripathi, hopeful of no further chances of a sudden policy change that was typical of Trump.