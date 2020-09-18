‘Asia Game Changer’: Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Receives Award
Khanna has been awarded “for dropping everything to feed millions in India at a time of great need and suffering”.
India-born, New York-based Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna has been chosen for the Asia Game Changer Award. This laurel is bestowed on him for feeding millions across India amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a massive #FeedIndia initiative.
The MasterChef India host dropped "everything to feed millions in India at a time of great need and suffering", says the Asia Game Changer website.
By late-August #FeedIndia had delivered more than 30 million dry food packets and cooked meals to hundreds of cities throughout India.
“I feel like the past 30 years … have prepared me for this moment,” Khanna said. “This has been the most gratifying [time] in my culinary career.”
Bestowed annually, the Asia Game Changer Awards have been identifying and honouring true leaders who are making a positive contribution to the future of Asia since 2014.
Asia Society's 2020 Asia Game Changer Awards honourees were chosen for their responses to the year’s twin traumas of COVID-19 and racially motivated violence.
“In this time of profound global challenge, our 2020 Game Changers shine a beacon of love and courage across our divided globe,” said Asia Society President and CEO Josette Sheeran.
“They have met the moment, and they have inspired the world."
Khanna is the only Indian awardee among the six honourees.
The other honourees include K-Pop boy band BTS, producer of Oscar-winning Korean film ‘Parasite’ Miky Lee, noted US cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Japanese-American tennis star Naomi Osaka, and business leaders and philanthropists Joe and Clara Tsai.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.