‘Asia Game Changer’: Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Receives Award

India-born, New York-based Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna has been chosen for the Asia Game Changer Award. This laurel is bestowed on him for feeding millions across India amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a massive #FeedIndia initiative.

The MasterChef India host dropped "everything to feed millions in India at a time of great need and suffering", says the Asia Game Changer website.

By late-August #FeedIndia had delivered more than 30 million dry food packets and cooked meals to hundreds of cities throughout India.