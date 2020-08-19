Asian Americans Lean Heavily Towards Joe Biden: AAPI Data
Asian Americans lean heavily towards supporting Democratic candidate Joe Biden in 2020 US Elections, says data.
Surveying early polling statistics, Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Data found that "registered Asian Americans lean heavily towards supporting Democratic candidate Joe Biden in 2020, although about 1 in 6 are still persuadable."
Restricting the analysis to those who have decided on a candidate to support in the upcoming Presidential race, research found that 65 percent supported presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden, 34 percent supported incumbent President Donald Trump, and 1 percent supported another candidate.
Asian American voters "are poised to have an impact in several battleground states such as Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas, where they are considered a potential swing vote."
The Indian-American vote can make significant changes and be an “absolute difference-maker”, particularly in swing states, argued Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, speaking at a recent virtual event, 'An Electorate Coming of Age: Indian Americans for Biden Community Town Hall' hosted by the South Asians for Biden.
