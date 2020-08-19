Asian Americans Lean Heavily Towards Joe Biden: AAPI Data

Asian American voters "are poised to have an impact in several battleground states such as Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas, where they are considered a potential swing vote."

The Indian-American vote can make significant changes and be an “absolute difference-maker”, particularly in swing states, argued Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, speaking at a recent virtual event, 'An Electorate Coming of Age: Indian Americans for Biden Community Town Hall' hosted by the South Asians for Biden.