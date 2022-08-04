'Dehumanising': Turbans of Sikh Migrants Taken Off at US Border, Probe Launched
There has been a massive increase in Indian migrants who have been detained at the US-Mexico border.
US authorities stated on Wednesday, 3 August, that they are investigating reports of Sikh asylum seekers' turbans being confiscated at the border.
Nearly 50 migrants had to endure this, according to human rights activists, as reported by the BBC. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) stated that the confiscations "blatantly violate federal law." No security concerns were raised by the guards, and no explanations were given either.
It sent a letter to the commissioner of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Chris Magnus, on 1 August, calling the seizures "ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations."
"It's just not acceptable. They need to find another alternative and to stop this. It's dehumanising," said Vanessa Pineda, a lawyer with the ACLU.
Commissioner Magnus, according to the Washington Post, said in a statement that the border agency expects its staff to "treat all migrants we encounter with respect."
"An internal investigation has been opened to address this matter."
(With inputs from the BBC.)
