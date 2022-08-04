'Dehumanising': Turbans of Sikh Migrants Taken Off at US Border, Probe Launched

US authorities stated on Wednesday, 3 August, that they are investigating reports of Sikh asylum seekers' turbans being confiscated at the border.

There has been a massive increase in Indian migrants who have been detained at the US-Mexico border. Most of them are from Punjab.

Nearly 50 migrants had to endure this, according to human rights activists, as reported by the BBC. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) stated that the confiscations "blatantly violate federal law." No security concerns were raised by the guards, and no explanations were given either.