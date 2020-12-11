TIME’s ‘Heroes’: Meet Indian-American Who Sheltered 70 Protesters 

Indian-American Rahul Dubey, on 1 June, had opened the doors of his home in Washington, DC, to over 70 protesters who were demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd. His action made him a local hero, and he has now been hailed among the "Heroes of 2020" by the TIME Magazine, honouring those who "went above and beyond the call of duty" this year, reported PTI.

"From citizens providing food and shelter to those in need to volunteers who protected their neighbours from natural disasters, these heroes went above and beyond the call of duty in 2020," TIME said.

TIME described Dubey as "The Man Who Gave Shelter to Those in Need".