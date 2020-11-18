SAALT Calls for a Pathway for Citizenship Under Biden-Harris

With the announcement of the Biden-Harris win, South Asian Americans Lead­ing Together (SAALT), a primary community advocacy organisation, has called for a complete overhaul of the US immigration system to ensure a pathway to citizenship to all.

“This election opens up greater potential for pushing the policies that matter to our communities,” said Lakshmi Sridaran, Executive Director of SAALT, congratulating Biden and Harris on their historic win.

“We will rely on the same vigilance that propelled historic voter turnout and accurate vote counts to hold this Administration accountable to our communities", she added.