Remembering My Mentor and Friend, Ruth Bader Ginsberg

We didn't hit it off right away. When she was a judge on the DC circuit, she interviewed me during my second year of law school in 1988 for a clerkship – and rejected me, following a somewhat awkward interview all around.

I went on to clerk for Hon James L Oakes, Chief Judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and then US Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

There were almost no Indian-Americans in the law or in public service on the national scene at the time (most started coming to age about 5-10 years later), and I didn't have a language for my experiences or a peer group of contemporaries that shared them, especially having grown up in Nebraska.

She and I re-connected a few years later in the early 1990s and she encouraged me to begin uncovering my voice as a woman lawyer, as an Indian-American, and as a person of spirituality and faith not of the dominant tradition.