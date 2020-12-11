Pramila Jayapal Elected Chair of Congressional Progressive Caucus

"We have massive crises knocking at our nation’s door, and the work of the Progressive Caucus has never been more important. The American people need Congress to lead with vision, conviction, empathy and dedication to people and families in every community who are struggling right now,” said Congresswoman Jayapal on being elected.

“It’s time for Congress to act boldly, restoring power to where it belongs – with the people. I am confident that with this talented leadership team and the expertise and passion of our entire caucus, we can deliver progressive policies that bring real relief to families, advance racial justice, tackle poverty and inequality of any kind, strengthen worker power, advance climate justice, break up monopolies, bring humanity to our immigration system and help transform this country so working people finally get ahead.”