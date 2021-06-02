Indian-American NPO Funds COVID Health Service in Rural Telangana

The consultation will be done through the TConsult app, a telemedicine service launched by TITA in 2020.



"We chose Maganoor because for a population of 56,000 there's only one doctor with a bachelor's degree in medicine. No specialised doctors are available and the district hospital is about 42 km away from the village," said TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala, adding that at the launch of the services, villagers availed online medical advice on COVID-19 from doctors at nine sub-centres.

Makthala also said that people from Narayanpet were traveling to neighbouring Mahabubnagar for medical services, and after taking cognisance of the problem, the organisation devised a plan to provide medical services at Narayanpet. "Efforts are being made to provide international-level medical care to locals through COVID Dawakhana initiative," he said.