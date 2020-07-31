Mira Nair's Son Zohran Mamdani Elected to New York State Assembly

"I am running for State Assembly because it’s time to guarantee housing to all New Yorkers as a right, regardless of ability to pay. It’s time to desegregate our schools, fully eliminate cash bail, ban solitary confinement, fund and fix the MTA [Metropolitan Transportation Authority], end workplace discrimination, and fight for social, racial, economic, and environmental justice for the many, not the few." said Mamdani in his manifesto.

Son of noted the famous Indian-origin film-maker Nair and Ugandan scholar, Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran has been a housing counsellor for Chhaya CDC, a non-profit geared towards helping the working class hold on to their American Dream by fighting eviction and foreclosures.