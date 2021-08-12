Forbes List 2021: Meet America's Richest Self-Made Indian-Origin Women

Pune-born Neha Narkhede co-founded cloud company Confluent along with a former colleague at LinkedIn. Her company aimed to help processing of data on the open source messaging system Apache Kafka which she herself helped develop during her time at LinkedIn. The company went public in June 2021at a 9.1 billion dollar valuation. She owned 8 percent stake in the company.

Narkhede is ranked 29 on the list.