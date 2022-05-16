'Lifetime Memory': President Kovind Warmly Welcomed by Jamaica's Indian Diaspora

President Ram Nath Kovind, who landed in Jamaica on Monday, 16 May, was given a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora.

"President's visit will strengthen the diplomatic relations between the two countries as well give a boost to the business sector. IT sector will get a boost, as India is an IT hub, and in Jamaica also IT sector is showing good growth. Five years down the line, this is going to help both the countries to achieve great heights in IT sector," businessman Mukesh Kumar Singh was quotes as saying by ANI news agency.