'Lifetime Memory': President Kovind Warmly Welcomed by Jamaica's Indian Diaspora
It is anticipated that the President's trip will strengthen diplomatic ties and even boost bilateral trade.
President Ram Nath Kovind, who landed in Jamaica on Monday, 16 May, was given a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora.
"President's visit will strengthen the diplomatic relations between the two countries as well give a boost to the business sector. IT sector will get a boost, as India is an IT hub, and in Jamaica also IT sector is showing good growth. Five years down the line, this is going to help both the countries to achieve great heights in IT sector," businessman Mukesh Kumar Singh was quotes as saying by ANI news agency.
A huge crowd of Indians welcomed President Kovind as he arrived at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.
"We are very happy with the visit of President to Jamaica. It is a proud moment that our President is here to meet us. For many of us, it is a dream come true. This is my lifetime memory," an Indian resident Khushi Sahani was quoted as saying by ANI.
"With this visit of the President, pharmaceutical industry should benefit. Indian generic medicines companies would like to bring more and more medicines in the country, which is required in the region to bring down the cost of medicines here. Cancer drugs available here are very expensive, if Indian companies are promoted well, the prices will become reasonable for the people of Jamaica, which will benefit both the countries," said Prithviraj Chatterjee, a pharmaceutical businessman.
During the four-day trip, President Kovind will meet visit the house of the Governor-General and the prime ministyer where he will meet Sir Patrick Allen and Andrew Holness respectively.
A signing ceremony will also be held at the house of the latter.
He will also inaugurate “Ambedkar avenue” and the Jamaica-India friendship garden, ANI added.
Cricket kits will also be gifted by him to aspiring cricketers in the country.
