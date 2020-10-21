The Day After Her Birthday, a Comic on Kamala Harris Releases

Female Force was birthed in 2008 around women electoral politics. "We noticed that Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton were both being treated unfairly in the press," said Davis, speaking in comparison to their male counterparts.

The Kamala Harris edition has been in the works "for the past six months now," much before Harris' Vice Presidential nomination, Darris told The Quint.

"Even if she didn't get the Vice President nomination, we really did feel like she has done so much to make the world a better place for everyone. We want to show not only girls, but people her achievements," he added.