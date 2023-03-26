Indian Journalist Attacked At Pro-Amritpal Singh Protest In US: What Happened?
Journalist Lalit Kumar Jha, the chief US Correspondent of news agency PTI, was reportedly abused and attacked.
Journalist Lalit Kumar Jha, the chief US Correspondent of news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), was reportedly abused and attacked by Khalistan supporters while covering their protest against the crackdown on Amritpal Singh.
What allegedly happened: "Thank you@SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault," the journalist wrote sharing a video on social media.
What protestors said: One of the protestors, while disapproving of his picture being taken, reportedly said, "You report to the Indian government," and another told him, "Tell him that there's a fascist government. F*** you....that's what you are. Make the video."
Following this, the journalist called 911, spotted Secret Service officers and informed them about the incident, according to news agency ANI.
"The protestors in support of Amritpal Singh demonstrated in front of the embassy and threatened Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. They openly threatened to vandalise the embassy," he said.
Indian Embassy responds: Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy has condemned the "unwarranted attack on the senior journalist."
"Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so-called ‘Khalistani protestors’ and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism. We thank the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in the matter," the embassy said.
Topics: Amritpal Singh
