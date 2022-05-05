Indian Diaspora Angry After US State Assembly Recognises 'Khalistan' Declaration
The Connecticut General Assembly congratulated a pro-Khalistan organisation called the World Sikh Parliament.
The Indian diaspora in the US has expressed anger after the General Assembly of the US state of Connecticut issued a pamphlet that recognised an anniversary of the "declaration of Sikh independence".
In the "official citation", from 29 April, the Connecticut General Assembly congratulated pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament "in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence."
Thomas Abraham, chairperson of the influential Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), said, "This initiative is from a few fringe elements who have no interest in the state of Connecticut, but promoting their own personal divisive agenda."
"Indian American community in Connecticut consists of Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis. All these communities live together as one Indian community and Connecticut state has no business to comment on issues pertaining to local issues in India or supporting fringe elements to promote their divisive agenda," he added, reported news agency PTI.
The Federation of Indian Association (FIA), Ohio, stated that the Assembly’s decision to issue the citation is an “irresponsible act”.
“We have noted with deep concern a Citation by the General Assembly of the State of Connecticut congratulating on Sikh independence. The irresponsible act calls into question the territorial integrity of India and lends credence to forces which desire dismemberment of India,” it added.
Additionally, the Indian Consulate in New York condemned the citation and claimed that it was an "attempt by some mischievous elements to use the name of the Assembly for their nefarious purposes."
"These vested interests seek to divide communities and promote bigotry and hatred," it added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.