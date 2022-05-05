Indian Diaspora Angry After US State Assembly Recognises 'Khalistan' Declaration

Thomas Abraham, chairperson of the influential Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), said, "This initiative is from a few fringe elements who have no interest in the state of Connecticut, but promoting their own personal divisive agenda."

"Indian American community in Connecticut consists of Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis. All these communities live together as one Indian community and Connecticut state has no business to comment on issues pertaining to local issues in India or supporting fringe elements to promote their divisive agenda," he added, reported news agency PTI.

The Federation of Indian Association (FIA), Ohio, stated that the Assembly’s decision to issue the citation is an “irresponsible act”.