Indian-Americans Take to the Streets to Celebrate Biden-Harris Win

"It feels like I am being represented, it’s absolutely amazing! I am so excited for the next four years," said a young Myreen, with "Vote! Vote!" scribbled across her sweatshirt.

On Saturday, 8 November, as the Biden-Harris win was announced, America took to the streets to celebrate amidst the clinking of drinks and honking of cars.

"This is the first time in four years where people are coming to celebrate instead of coming together to protest injustices, which I think so amazing! This is the first step to unity!" she said.