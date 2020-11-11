Indian-Americans Take to the Streets to Celebrate Biden-Harris Win
The clinking of drinks and honking of cars and the wajda of the dhol – Indian Americans celebrated the big win!
"It feels like I am being represented, it’s absolutely amazing! I am so excited for the next four years," said a young Myreen, with "Vote! Vote!" scribbled across her sweatshirt.
On Saturday, 8 November, as the Biden-Harris win was announced, America took to the streets to celebrate amidst the clinking of drinks and honking of cars.
"This is the first time in four years where people are coming to celebrate instead of coming together to protest injustices, which I think so amazing! This is the first step to unity!" she said.
“For us, as Indian Americans, it matters most. Today, this win for Biden and Harris, concedes the debate - who we are as Americans, and who we are as Indian-Americans,” said Elyas Mohammed, donning a Biden-Harris shirt, mirroring the flag behind him.
This electoral win has sowed the seed of hope among the young Indian-American community, who believe the next four years may bring actual change.
They've done their bit, it's now for Biden-Harris to get to work and change the narrative of America.
