Sanjay Wadhwa Named Deputy Director of SEC's Enforcement Division
Sanjay Wadhwa is an attorney in New York. He has been working with the SEC for over 18 years.
The US Security and Exchange Commission announced the appointment of Sanjay Wadhwa, an Indian American attorney, to the post of Deputy Director of the Enforcement Division, on 18 August. Wadhwa will assume office effective immediately.
Wadhwa joined the SEC in 2003 as a staff attorney in the NY regional office and has served in multiple roles most recently as the Senior Associate Director in the New York Regional Office in the Division of Enforcement where he managed more than 150 personnel in enforcing federal securities law. Prior to this time in the SEC, he worked as a tax associate in private practices for almost seven years.
As per the SEC press release, the SEC Chair Gary Gensler and Director of Enforcement Gurbir Grewal both expressed their support for Wadhwa.
"Over the hundreds of investigations he has overseen, Sanjay Wadhwa has helped the SEC root out wrongdoing, pursue charges against those who seek to manipulate or defraud investors, and partner with criminal authorities to prosecute bad actors," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in the press release. "Sanjay's breadth of experience and dedication to protecting investors make him well qualified to serve as Deputy Director of the Enforcement Division. I look forward to working with him in his new role."
Sanjay Wadhwa too, expressed his honour of serving the SEC alongside "esteemed enforcement staff" and wants to work to promoted integrity in the marketplace.
Wadhwa has a BBA degree from Florida Atlantic University, Law from South Texas College of Law Houston and an LLM in taxation from the NYU School of Law.
