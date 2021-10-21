Indian American Lawmakers Meet Biden to Discuss Build Back Better Plan
Pramila Jaypal and Ro Khanna met the President Biden to discuss the progressive agenda for Build Back Better Plan.
A few members of the US Congress including Indian Americans Pramila Jaypal and and Ro Khanna met with United States President Joe Biden to discuss the progressive agenda part of the Build Back Better campaign.
The agenda would include changes to the social safety net and major investments in climate and education, PTI reported. The Build Back Better plan aims to create jobs, cut taxes and lower costs for working families – all paid for by making the tax code fairer and making the wealthiest and large corporations pay their fair share.
Pramila Jaypal, the head of the Progressive Caucus, said that the progressives winnowed down their demands to five priorities and believed most should get into the Build Back Better Act. She pointed out the importance of the conversations in order to achieve the success of this agenda.
Jaypal told the press that the president was working hard to complete this task and that he has been consistent about his bottom-line numbers: USD 1.9-USD 2.2 trillion.
Deputy Whip for the Congressional Progressive Caucus Ro Khanna told in a statement that the President in the meeting outlined an inspiring framework for the bill keeping progressive agendas like Climate Action and Child tax credit.
He reiterated the importance of such conversations. “It is incredibly important that Democrats get behind the president's agenda and come together to deliver this win for the American people. The well-being of millions of Americans is at stake and the world is watching," he added.
(With inputs from the PTI)
