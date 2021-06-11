Indian-American Doctor’s Remark on Killing White People Sparks Row

An Indian-American psychiatrist’s remarks about having a fantasy of gunning down White people has stirred controversy, with academicians calling the speech “profane”.

The talk, which was held at Yale University in April, was not made public following internal complaints and concerns of the faculty at Yale over how the speech is ‘unbecoming of the medical profession’.

“In deciding whether to post the video, we weighed our grave concern about the extreme hostility, imagery of violence, and profanity expressed by the speaker against our commitment to freedom of expression,” the medical school said.

The controversy comes amid growing discourse around critical race theory and free speech, with some demanding the need for non-White mental health professionals in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.