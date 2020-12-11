Indian-American Astronaut Raja Chari on NASA 2024 Moon Mission
The Artemis Team, of which Chari is a member, aspires to have the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024.
Among the 18 hand-picked astronauts by NASA selected to pave the way for the next lunar mission is Indian-American Raja Chari. The Artemis Team, of which Chari is a member, aspires to have the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024.
Chari reported for duty in August 2017 and completed two years of training as an Astronaut Candidate. He is currently awaiting flight assignment.
Raised in Cedar Falls, Iowa, he graduated from the US Air Force Academy in 1999 with bachelor’s degrees in Astronautical Engineering and Engineering Science. He recieved his Masters' Degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Vice President Mike Pence introduced the Artemis Team on Wednesday during the eighth National Space Council meeting at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
“I give you the heroes who will carry us to the Moon and beyond – the Artemis Generation,” said Pence.
“It is amazing to think that the next man and first woman on the Moon are among the names that we just read. The Artemis Team astronauts are the future of American space exploration – and that future is bright.”
“There is so much exciting work ahead of us as we return to the moon, and it will take the entire astronaut corps to make that happen,” said Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester.
“Walking on the lunar surface would be a dream come true for any one of us, and any part we can play in making that happen is an honor.
“I am proud of this particular group of men and women and know that any of them would do an outstanding job representing NASA and the United States on a future Artemis mission,” Forrester said.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.