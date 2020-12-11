Indian-American Astronaut Raja Chari on NASA 2024 Moon Mission

Among the 18 hand-picked astronauts by NASA selected to pave the way for the next lunar mission is Indian-American Raja Chari. The Artemis Team, of which Chari is a member, aspires to have the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024.

Chari reported for duty in August 2017 and completed two years of training as an Astronaut Candidate. He is currently awaiting flight assignment.

Raised in Cedar Falls, Iowa, he graduated from the US Air Force Academy in 1999 with bachelor’s degrees in Astronautical Engineering and Engineering Science. He recieved his Masters' Degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.