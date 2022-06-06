How Indian American Spelling Bee Dominance May Fuel Educational Inequities

I spent years with Indian American, White, and other families engaged in spelling bees, math competitions and other after-school academics while doing research for my book “Hyper Education: Why Good Schools, Good Grades, and Good Behavior Are Not Enough.”

In one chapter, I explained why Indian Americans have come to dominate bees. I believe that their success has to do with a firm commitment by families to spend the time and money necessary to help their kids fully prepare. These children excel not just in spelling bees but also in geography, math and other academic competitions.

Most of my book addresses a more revealing question: why families care about such competitions and advanced academics in the first place and the implications around that.