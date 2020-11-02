How Desi Republicans Harness ‘Patriotism’ to Woo Votes for Trump

The contentious CAA and Article 370 feature prominently in Republican desi voter outreach groups’ canvassing. Co-founder of ‘US Impact’, Badri Singh prefers that other countries don’t meddle in India’s internal affairs.



His group works closely with members of the Republican party.

“Texas is a red state. The national and the state republican party was totally unaware of CAA, when it was announced. We made them aware,” he adds.



Badri goes on to explain that the problems started when four Democratic cities in US, including San Francisco and Seattle, brought out statements against CAA. He dug into the details: “We found that some of the city council officials were Pakistani-Americans. They couldn’t do much in Kashmir, hence they push this protest internationally, they use any leverage they have in any city.”



According to Badri, this was the trigger for Indian-Americans, whose hearts bleed for India.



“Any disrespect shown towards India affects them deeply. This made the Indian American population to start thinking collectively. This factor touched them. The election will see a high turnout of at least 80%. It is not only the Modi-Trump friendship, which was the reason earlier, it is the anti-CAA resolutions that woke up the sleeping Indian-Americans to get out to vote. The swing voter stared thinking why vote for a party that demeans India. There is huge displeasure on ground for democrats, for demeaning Hindu Americans,” he added.



Badri Singh believes Trump is the answer for Indian-Americans.