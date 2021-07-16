Florida Building Collapse: Bodies of Missing Indian Family Found, Cremated
An Indian American family of three were cremated on 15 July.
Indian American couple Bhavna and Vishal Patel were reported missing following the condo collapse at Surfside, Florida. The bodies of the couple and their two-year-old daughter were found on 9 July and the last rites took place on 15 July.
The family was much beloved among their friends and relatives. Many extended family members travelled from different parts of the country to attend the prayer service.
Bhavna, 36, was four months pregnant during the collapse and it is a very sad time for their family and friends who all this while were hoping to find the Patels alive. They called Bhavna, "the sweetest soul" and Vishal, "deeply genuine", India West reported. Their niece Sarina was scheduled to visit them during the summer.
We are so broken that we will never have gotten the opportunity to meet the fourth member of their charming family. Vishal and Bhavna were extraordinary people with the biggest hearts full of compassion and love for all. Those who were lucky enough to have known them have truly been so blessed.Sarina Patel told the Miami Herald
On 24 June, a condo complex near Miami collapsed causing destruction to life and property. Several people were missing and several could be heard yelling from beneath the rubble. As of 15 July, the rescue team has recovered 97 bodies. Although there is not much hope to find survivors and even identification of victims is necessary, the search is still on, CNN reported.
In the search, 240 people are accounted for, 97 victims have been recovered, 90 of which have been identified and 88 next of kin have been notified, a release from Miami-Dade County said.
(With inputs from India West and CNN)
